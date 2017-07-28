Bundaberg woman tells of drink spiking terror

A Bundaberg woman has shared her harrowing experience after her drink was spiked at a local pub last weekend.

AS A 21-year old woman on a night out in Bundaberg, the last thing I expected to happen was to have my drink spiked.

But that's exactly what happened.

Within a few short hours of my first drink at 11pm, I had blacked out and no one noticed.

It was last Saturday and I was out with some great friends and we were having a great time.

I had decided earlier in the night I wouldn't drink until we went out so that I could drive us all into town. I was comfortable leaving my car in town overnight.

We left and arrived at our first bar for the evening about 11pm.

We stayed at this bar for about an hour and a half. I did not feel weird and there were no random people hanging around. It felt like just another regular night out.

Around 1am we moved on to our last bar for the night and it was at this point I could count the drinks I'd had on one hand and I felt fine.

About half an hour later things became a bit fuzzy. I thought nothing of it, assuming it was just my drinks kicking in.

It wasn't long after that that I went numb and I went blank.

For two to three hours I remember nothing - those hours are just gone.

The last thing I remember is standing there talking to some friends, the next I'm on the bottom of my shower with my mum telling me I'm okay.

After asking the people who were with me that night, they said they didn't realise what was happening.

For those two to three hours I was participating in conversations with everybody. They thought I was just drunk and thought nothing of it.

The worst part is that I wasn't mentally there, I have no recollection of what was said or done and there was no way for me to ask for help even if I had tried.

It wasn't until my friends tried to take me home for the night that they realised something was wrong, I was unresponsive.

I was on the ground, refusing to move, mumbling about wanting to throw up.

When they got me home, I made it from the car to the gutter before throwing up.

My dad had just arrived home from work and found us on the ground, me still expelling the contents of my stomach.

My dad, panicked, went and got my mum.

She was the first person to bring it up: "Was she drugged?”

The next day I was shaking. I was numb.

I was so dizzy for most of the day, I couldn't move my head even slightly.

The feeling of having your night played back to you and not recalling a thing is something I can't describe.

It took two days for me to feel even the slightest bit better and well enough to go back to work.

I've made what happened known to both venues. I can't say who or where it happened, but both need to be aware that it happened and do what is necessary to keep their patrons and employees safe.

I am still waiting on responses from both.

I wouldn't wish this feeling on anybody, so look out for your friends, look out for strangers - and look out for yourselves.