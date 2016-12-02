Bundaberg woman first to captain cadets

NAVY CADETS: Commander Kerry Rayner ANC OAM, has been accepted as the New, National Commander Australian Navy Cadets (Kerry and husband Reg Rayner are pictured)Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG Commander Kerry Rayner is making history as she becomes the first female to Captain in the Australia Naval Cadets.

Rayner will also be the first Cadet to progress through the ranks to become Captain.

The TS Bundaberg Navy Cadets unit officer will relieve Captain Eliot Fisher OAM later this month.

The then Kerry Read, joined TS Bundaberg as a Cadet in the 1980's and lived in Gin Gin and her father would drive her and a couple of other cadets in to Bundy to attend parades.

During her time there Rayner was awarded the titles of Annie Oakly for her target shooting abilities and also BP, the quiet achiever.

Believing her early training and leadership came from the then Commanding Officer, CMDR Ian Lohse was what put her on the right path.

In 1999 she was enticed to review the operations of our local cadet Unit at TS Bundaberg and has been involved ever since.

Rayner rejoined the ANC as a staff member in the rank of Petty Officer, where she rose through the ranks until she became LEUT and Commanding Officer, TS Bundaberg.

Remaining as the CO for 14 years during which time the unit was twice awarded Best in Australia.

She married and was promoted during this time, and became LCDR Kerry Rayner ANC.

Her husband Reg Rayner, who had also been part of the Naval Cadets for 20 years, said he was proud and she deserved the promotion.

"Every one under her leadership is in good hands,” he said.