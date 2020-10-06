Bundaberg welcomes program to support, rebuild lives of victims

HELP: A non-for-profit organisation will receive $1 million worth of funding to implement a new program that aims to support victims of domestic, family and sexual violence in Bundaberg.

HELP: A non-for-profit organisation will receive $1 million worth of funding to implement a new program that aims to support victims of domestic, family and sexual violence in Bundaberg.

A BUNDABERG organisation that focuses on providing assistance to victims of domestic violence have secured $1 million in funding.

The Queensland Government will allocate the funding to EDON Place over the duration of three years, in a bid to assist female victims of domestic, family and sexual violence, to rebuild their lives.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said there was no place for violence in Queensland.

“This new service builds on the care and crisis accommodation EDON Place already offers to women and children escaping domestic and family violence,” Ms Farmer said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is delivering $350,000 every year for three-years to help EDON Place provide holistic support for women traumatised by sexual violence.

“With this additional funding, EDON Place will provide tailor-made sexual assault counselling for women of all ages and backgrounds.”

Ms Farmer said the new service would also provide long-term help for victims at the local non-for-profit organisation.

“At EDON Place, Bundaberg women affected by sexual violence will find the caring support they need to recover and regain control of their lives,” she said.

“Longer-term care at EDON Place also includes help securing safe housing, job training or assistance with accessing specialist health services.”

A total of 12 women’s health and wellbeing support services in Queensland will receive the funding, including the Bundaberg centre.

CEO of EDON Place which specialises in domestic and family violence, Lyne Booth said the new program would use a holistic approach to provide parenting assistance and crisis support to Bundaberg women.

She said further education would also be included to improve job prospects for female victims in the local community.

“At EDON Place we’ll be providing tailored assistance to help traumatised women to achieve better health, wellbeing and personal independence,” Ms Booth said.

“The program focuses on improving health by building women’s social connections and economic independence.

“We know financial security and personal confidence can help reduce the risk of ongoing trauma.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said as a former police officer, he understand the prevalence of the issue and thanked the Labor Government for recognising the need to assist victims of violence in the community.

If you or someone you know requires assistance, phone DV Connect on 1800 811 811 or visit dvconnect.org.