What's coming weather wise for Bundy.
Bundaberg weather forecast: Thunderstorms on horizon

Sarah Steger
by
29th Sep 2018 5:42 AM
THE Roosters aren't the only ones who will be battling a storm tomorrow.

Bundaberg is in store for a soaking this weekend, with a series of showers and thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted up to 10mm of rain for Brisbane today and potentially "severe” thunderstorms with large hailstones and damaging winds likely in southern Queensland.

Meteorologist Gordon Banks told the NewsMail the weather change in the southeast would reach the Bundaberg region by Sunday morning.

"It'll be relatively clear up until Sunday (for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay), after which you're going to have some showers and thunderstorms, and then clear to relatively fine on Monday and Tuesday.”

Mr Banks said rainfall across the region could reach about 5mm tomorrow but didn't expect widespread rain.

"It certainly isn't a drought-breaker but there is potential for some rain,” he said.

"It's going to be a little bit hit-and-miss with showers and thunderstorms. It all really depends on the timing of the coastal trough moving north.”

