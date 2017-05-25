Bundaberg water use peaks at 401L per person per day

BUNDABERG'S water use peaked at 401L per person per day during the three months period ending March 2017, Bundaberg Regional Council has revealed.

Consumption in the previous three months was at 377L per person per day.

The figures come as dozens of Bundaberg residents have been worried after receiving letters warning that they are using high levels of water.

Bundaberg Regional Council has put out a statement reassuring people it does not charge for "excess” water usage.

The statement said the letters to ratepayers were a "heads up” that their usage was above normal and advising them to check for leaks or to contact the council if they want to discuss the matter further.

"Every ratepayer pays a connection fee and then for the water they use and which is recorded through their property water meter,” it read.

The total amount is listed on the council's six-monthly rates bills.

The council reminded residents that the region had just emerged from one of the driest periods on record, which may explain higher than normal household water use.

"Levels above 350 litres per person per day suggest indiscriminate use,” Cr Jason Bartels said.

"Increased consumption can be explained to some degree to the extended drought where Bundaberg received just 98.2 mm of rain in four months from Jan 1 to April 30.”

You can phone the council on 1300 883 699 or email ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.