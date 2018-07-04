Bundaberg water meters just got smarter

CQUniversity lecturer Dr Richard Koech is part of a university group collaborating with Bundaberg Regional Council on the implementation of a smart water meter trial.

OUR phones, fridges, washing machines and watches are smart, so it's no surprise water meters are catching up.

A steadily degrading fleet of water meters is one of the compelling reasons Bundaberg Regional Council has decided to undertake a trial program involving the use of new water meter technology.

The trial of smart water meters, which monitor and record usage data, is in partnership with CQUniversity's Bundaberg Campus which will allocate staff and students to the trial.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council and the university enjoyed a close relationship and had previously partnered on engineering projects.

"The university will scope its involvement around several research initiatives which will not only enhance student knowledge but will deliver the council an added resource to provide accurate feedback to the general community," Cr Dempsey said.

"The aim is to engage CQU staff and students and its laboratory facilities to undertake research in collaboration with the council's Project Control Group to maximise the harnessing of accurate data surrounding the proposed smart water meter project."

Lecturer in agriculture, of CQU's School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, Dr Richard Koech has a background in smart water meters having been involved in their assessment in South Australia.

He said the university was excited at the prospect of engaging in research which will assist the council in determining the value of a major infrastructure project.

"This opportunity to collaborate with the council and to foster significant student involvement will allow the university to procure specialised laboratory equipment to enhance research and teaching outcomes," Dr Koech said.

"Proposed research will provide data in a number of areas including the role of smart meters in reducing revenue loss through leaks, determining the accuracy of current conventional meters and investigating the benefits to consumers through a smart water meter roll-out.

"Part of the university's research could involve consumer surveys to determine what differences exist between urban and rural water users and this opinions on smart meters."

