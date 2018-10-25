Bundaberg war hero remembered on 100th anniversary

MORE than 57,000 men and women across Queensland enlisted in WWI, and as the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, signalling the end of WWI approaches - now is the time for the people of Bundaberg to remember the region's brave service people - many who gave their lives to fight for and serve the country they love.

Bundaberg man Walter Hay was just one of those service people who enlisted.

Born in Maryborough in 1880, and marrying his wife Mary Ann Swindall in Isis in 1905, Walter Hay grew up with both a true love of the land and for the region he called home.

While most people only get the chance to live one life, Mr Hay lived four lives in his 85 years.

A farmer, family man and father of 10 children, a stretcher bearer in WWI in the 12th Field Ambulance Fourth Division, and finally as a stretcher bearer for 25 years at the Bundaberg Ambulance Brigade after the war.

Mr Hay was a farmer before he was anything else, and when he and his family moved to Bundaberg, Walter worked hard to support his wife and children by cutting cane.

Walter Hay and Mary Ann Swindall were married for 60 years. Contributed

Rosemary Birch, the granddaughter of Walter Hay, remembers her grandfather as an eternal gentleman who was proud to serve his country - and continued to serve the Bundaberg community for decades after returning home from the war.

"He was a stretcher bearer in the war ... to my knowledge he hadn't had any (medical) training before he left Australia, but he certainly got a lot of hands- on training when he got over into the trenches,” Ms Birch said.

"The war wasn't going to just be over in a couple of months like everyone thought.

"He was a truly loving man. He loved his family and loved Australia. I would say he was an upright citizen - and I loved him dearly, and my granny.”

At 35 years old, a cane farmer, and living in South Kalkie with his family, Mr Hay enlisted in WWI.

FIELD AMBULANCE: Bundaberg man Walter Hay was a stretcher bearer during WWI. Contributed

His six children, Muriel, Hilda, Reg, Beryl, Doris and Hampy, along with his wife Mary Ann, waited for him to return to their Bundaberg home.

He embarked in March 1916 from Sydney to Serapeum, Egypt, and was taken into the 12th Field Ambulance Fourth Division in May that same year.

On June 4, Mr Hay was sent to Alexandria to join the British Expeditionary Force, disembarking in Marseilles on June 11, moving eventually to Pozieres to work as a stretcher bearer for the next seven months.

After working to exhaustion, exposed to danger and carrying many soldiers with injuries to aid posts behind the front line, Mr Hay fell ill in January 1917.

He was transported to England and admitted to a hospital in London.

After returning to health in April, Mr Hay worked from February 1918 until June 1919 with the Australian Army Medical Corps in Weymouth.

He returned home to Bundaberg on August 7, 1919, and his family grew by four more.

He was awarded the Star, the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

PTE W Hay. contributed

Ms Birch says she regrets not asking her grandfather about his experiences in the war, but knows he may not have wanted to share his experience.

"I wish I had asked him more about the war. But none of the men really talked about their time at the war, but he never spoke about his experiences,” she said.

"He was a kind, caring man, never had anything to say about the war and his experiences.”

She said her grandfather was very connected to the Bundaberg community, and after the war he worked proudly with the Bundaberg Ambulance Brigade as a bearer.

"He was on the board (of Woongarra State School), he was one of the board members.”

Remembering her grandfather's sparkling spirit after living through traumatic experiences in the war, Ms Birch said she and her family were proud of the man he was, a respected man in the community.

"He had a little car, a cream Prefect, but Granny said grandpa always thought he was driving the ambulance when he drove it, because he'd go like a bat out of hell thinking he was in the ambulance car.”

"He used to walk in the Anzac parade and that was a really big thing. You couldn't move in Bourbong St. It was a special thing for him to do.”