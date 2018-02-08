Bundaberg voters ready for Saturday's council by-elections

Early voting for both polls, at Shops 12 and 3, 9 Maryborough St, Bundaberg Central, ends at 6pm on Friday.

Acting Electoral Commissioner Dermot Tiernan said early voting was becoming increasingly popular nationwide and Bundaberg was no exception.

"Last week, more than 1430 people cast their ballot and the second week of early voting is traditionally much busier than the first," Mr Tiernan said.

"You don't need a special reason to vote before election day. Our doors are open to everyone and it is great to see Bundaberg residents eager to have their say about who'll represent them in council.

"Because the by-elections are to elect councillors, the optional preferential voting system applies which means people can just vote one or they can number some or all of the boxes in the order of their preference."

The Electoral Commission of Queensland will operate five polling booths on election day from 8am-6pm.

The addresses can also be found on the ECQ website or people can phone the ECQ call centre on 1300 881 665.

The polling booths are open to all voters, regardless of whether they live in Division 8 or 10.

Hundreds of Bundaberg residents have applied for a postal vote.

These must be completed by 6pm on election day but people have until February 20 to return them to ECQ .

ECQ will be contacting voters who've included an email address in their enrolment details to remind them to vote at the by-election.

Voting is compulsory for Australian citizens aged 18 years and over, and a failure to do so could result in a fine of $126.15.