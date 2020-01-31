Bundaberg VMR embrace potential changes to the sector

RESCUE MISSION: Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue at the aid of a yacht off Bundaberg earlier this year.

RESCUE MISSION: Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue at the aid of a yacht off Bundaberg earlier this year.

UNCERTAINTY surrounds the future of the volunteer marine rescue sector with a review in place, but Bundaberg’s Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) are embracing the review.

The idea of a state owned entity was put forward by retired Navy officer, Campbell Darby DSC AM, last January, and led to a Blue Water Review Working Group which met 10 times during 2019.

The issues put forward by Mr Darby were then considered by a Working Group, who was tasked to produce a plan for the government’s consideration.

The objective of the Blue Water Review included clarifying responsibilities for the Volunteer Marine Rescue Queensland and Australian Volunteer Coast Guard while aligning their strategies, planning and funding models

Coast Guard sources came out to say they were outraged by the potential changes for a number of reasons, including a loss of identity.

While Bundaberg does not have a Volunteer Coast Guard, VMR Bundaberg said they were approaching the idea of a review with open arms.

Acting president for VMR Bundaberg Rod Studholme said while they would not be aware of any definite changes until the review was finalised, they were hoping for an improvement.

“It is difficult to know what are the likely changes until the Government makes a decision on whether it supports the major recommendation for a single Marine Rescue organisation,” Mr Studholme said.

“However, we would be very keen to see an improved model for sustainability, particularly towards more support for funding a primary rescue vessel.

“Such vessels now cost between $450,000 to $1 million where Government only provides up to $120,000 over 10 years.”

Mr Studholme said the rescue group were aware of the concerns expressed by marine rescue groups but said they appeared to pre-empt the government’s consideration of the outcomes.

“The review’s aim was to ensure a sustainable and effective volunteer rescue service into the future,” he said.

“Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg has actively participated in all aspects of the review process and looks forward to the government’s decision on the future direction of marine rescue services in Queensland, which will hopefully result in a more sustainable situation for all units.

“In the meantime, its business as usual for our volunteers.”