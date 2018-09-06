Menu
COMING SOON: Opposition leader Bill Shorten.
Bundaberg visit a 'priority' for Bill Shorten

Katie Hall
by
6th Sep 2018 2:40 PM

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten says a visit to Bundaberg is a "priority” for him.

Following last month's announcement of Richard Pascoe as the Labor candidate for Hinkler, the NewsMail this week asked Mr Shorten when Bundaberg people might get the opportunity to see him and hear what his plans would be for the region if the ALP was to form government.

Mr Shorten has visited a number of Queensland cities in the past few days.

"Visiting Bundaberg will continue to be a priority for me and my team into the very near future,” Mr Shorten said.

Since the 2016 election, Mr Shorten has visited Bundaberg twice.

Mr Shorten spoke confidently about the new Labor candidate's ability to deliver for the region.

"Bundaberg needs someone like Richard, who'll protect your schools and hospitals, and put money back into the pockets of workers to help drive the local economy,” he said.

"Richard Pascoe and my whole Labor team know what really matters. Richard is a qualified teacher who has been living in Bundaberg for the last 18 years with his wife and four kids.”

Mr Shorten said Labor had a strong focus on education and cost of living in the region.

"What matters to me is helping our kids get a good education, making sure people can afford to see a doctor and helping families with the cost of living - not a tax handout to the top end of town.”

