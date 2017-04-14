28°
Bundaberg tugs the win of Paint the Port

Emily Pidgeon
| 14th Apr 2017 11:50 AM
LOCAL TALENT: Paint the Port Judges, Geoff Head and GPC People and Community General Manager, Rowen Winsor with open category winning art piece Bundaberg Tugs by Susan Draney.
LOCAL TALENT: Paint the Port Judges, Geoff Head and GPC People and Community General Manager, Rowen Winsor with open category winning art piece Bundaberg Tugs by Susan Draney.

MONTHS of hard work and planning has come to an end with a local exhibition opening.

A record number of art work was submitted to the Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) Paint the Port competition.

GPC's people and community general manager Rowen Winsor said there was 46 entries, making it was difficult to chose a winner.

"Last year was the first time we have held the competition and I think the community has really embraced this initiative," Ms Winsor said.

Bundaberg Tugs by Susan Draney won the open category, On The Ground at RT Tanna by Allen Craigie won high commended, Ocean Spirit by Aidan Hall won the high school category, East Shores Parkland by Michael Marriott won the upper primary school category and Green Port Fun by Angus Long wont the lower primary school category.

"The port is such a prolific part of the Gladstone community and it is great to see the community perception captured on a canvas," Ms Winsor said.

Bundaberg Tugs will be donated to Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and added to their permanent collection.

