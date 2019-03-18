Menu
GROWTH: Bundaberg CBD East and the Burnett River.
Bundaberg to remain a premier food bowl

18th Mar 2019 10:43 AM
WHAT will Australia and Wide Bay look like by the end of the 2020s?

According to respected demographer Bernard Salt the Wide Bay region will remain one of the nation's premier food bowls, producing avocados among many other products.

Mr Salt said the agriculture sector had been a big part of the Bundaberg region's story so far.

He said despite this the number of jobs it was generating had fallen, most likely because of the impact technology was having and some big operators had moved into the space in the region.

He argues that Bundaberg's community leaders should be looking to use every avenue possible to get its product to the world, particularly Asia.

"If Toowoomba can airfreight agribusiness product direct into Hong Kong then we can do a deal with Maroochydore to airfreight our avocados into Chengdu and Chongqing,” Mr Salt said.

"We need to be asking, 'what can be done in this space'?

"We should not be, and we will not be, immodest in our hopes and our dreams for the future of our region.”

The Bureau of Statistics data shows there is a strong growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing services in the Wide Bay.

In 2016 there were 5718 of these services and in 2018 it grew by seven to 5725.

It was a growth of 0.1 per cent in services, which compared to the rest of the country was good - the national average was minus 1.6 per cent.

bernard salt bundaberg futurebundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

