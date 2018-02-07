Bundaberg to host state netball cup

PREMIER COMPETITION: Bundaberg Netball Association president Anthony Lewis, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Natives vice-president Tracey Kenny and player Charlotte Boge at the Bundaberg Super Park.

PREMIER COMPETITION: Bundaberg Netball Association president Anthony Lewis, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Natives vice-president Tracey Kenny and player Charlotte Boge at the Bundaberg Super Park. Mike Knott BUN170118NETBALL2

ONE of the largest state netball championships will be hosted by Bundaberg later this year.

As reported by the NewsMail last month, the Bundaberg Netball Association will host this year's Samsung Primary Schools Cup at the Bundaberg Super Park.

The association got confirmation from Netball Queensland this morning. (Wednesday)

More than 1300 juniors from schools all around the state will come to the region in the 11-12-year-old age group for the state championships.

The Rum City will host the Cup on September 15 and 16.

"This is an exciting time for the association and the region, a great opportunity for us to showcase the quality facilities we have at the Bundaberg SuperPark Netball Complex as well as our amazing town,” BNA president Anthony Lewis said.

"Thank you to Bundaberg Regional Council for their support and to the volunteers that worked in the background to make this happen.

"2018 looks to be an exciting season and year ahead for Bundaberg Netball Association.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the region would be boosted economically when thousands come to the city to play netball.

"We pride ourselves on our passion for sport and readily embrace the opportunity to promote our region, its attractions and its superb sporting facilities to those associated with administering or playing top level sport,” he said.

"Council and our community is 100 per cent behind this partnership arrangement with Netball Queensland and host organisation Bundaberg Netball Association.

"With an estimated 4500 total beds nights generated, the tourism, accommodation and hospitality industries especially stand to reap huge direct rewards from this initiative.”

More to come.