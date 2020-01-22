Bundaberg to host Queensland Ballet workshop

Queensland Ballet will hold a teachers’ workshop in Bundaberg, to develop its early childhood program.

QUEENSLAND Ballet is hosting a workshop for local teachers in Bundaberg next month.

The Bundaberg Dance Academy is among three locations to host training to support its early childhood program Petit Pointers, with the others in Brisbane and Toowoomba.

The workshop aims to give dance teachers more practical knowledge and to give them resources to teach the program aimed at children aged from one to five years.

The program introduces children to music and movement.

Queensland Ballet deputy executive director Felicity Mandile said the program was unique in how it managed traditional lesson plans.

“We have seen school principals in remote communities complete the training, as well as early years educators looking to build their confidence in teaching dance, highly experienced dance studio owners and many in between,” Ms Mandile said.

The training will be held on February 15 and 16