Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ballet will hold a teachers’ workshop in Bundaberg, to develop its early childhood program.
Queensland Ballet will hold a teachers’ workshop in Bundaberg, to develop its early childhood program.
News

Bundaberg to host Queensland Ballet workshop

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Ballet is hosting a workshop for local teachers in Bundaberg next month.

The Bundaberg Dance Academy is among three locations to host training to support its early childhood program Petit Pointers, with the others in Brisbane and Toowoomba.

The workshop aims to give dance teachers more practical knowledge and to give them resources to teach the program aimed at children aged from one to five years.

The program introduces children to music and movement.

Queensland Ballet deputy executive director Felicity Mandile said the program was unique in how it managed traditional lesson plans.

“We have seen school principals in remote communities complete the training, as well as early years educators looking to build their confidence in teaching dance, highly experienced dance studio owners and many in between,” Ms Mandile said.

The training will be held on February 15 and 16

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man denied bail after alleged DV breach

        premium_icon Man denied bail after alleged DV breach

        News A MAN who lives across the road from his former partner has been denied bail after an appearance in court on Monday.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Gaming community can level up at new eSports lounge

        premium_icon Gaming community can level up at new eSports lounge

        News AFTER five years in the making the doors to the Quantum Lounge: eSports Centre are...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Getting down to business at chamber’s first meeting of year

        premium_icon Getting down to business at chamber’s first meeting of year

        News Attendees hear about solid plans for Bundy in 2020

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Fine time for our wine industry

        premium_icon Fine time for our wine industry

        News IF YOU fancy a drop of red, you might start viewing the recent dry spell as a wine...

        • 22nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM