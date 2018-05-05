Bundaberg to go purple for a very good cause

PURPLE: Councillor Judy Peters was joined by council staff members and Relay For Life participants Robyn Silcox (left) and Nicole Miller .

THE Cancer Council has a mission to "Paint the Town Purple” and the Bundaberg Regional Council is more than happy to supply some of that colour.

The annual colour splash associated with Paint the Town Purple runs from May 7-11 and promotes the forthcoming Relay For Life event, to be held August 11-12, mainly through various purple initiatives in the CBD.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said, as part of the initiative, the Bourbong St fountain would turn purple while the council's administration building will have the main windows painted by North Bundaberg State High School students.

"By utilising this concept of painting the town purple we are delivering a reminder to everyone about the impacts of cancer within our own communities,” she said.

"Hopefully people seeing the purple display can pause and reflect on how the loss of a loved one through cancer can affect so many family members and friends.

"It is also a reminder that we have people in our midst who have battled this insidious disease and conquered it. I really do not think that any of us can comprehend what cancer sufferers go through in their battle for survival.”

Aside from the coloured fountain and painted windows, purple plastic bows will be tied around posts in Bourbong Street thanks to the team from Carrinbundi.

"Also be on the lookout for the large awareness banner that will be hung in the CBD,” said Cr Peters.

"The event is attracting wonderful support from the business community and the community can certainly show its support through donations or by joining a team for the annual Relay for Life event.”