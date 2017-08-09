24°
News

Bundaberg to Brissy flights are down, down

Emma Reid
| 9th Aug 2017 12:07 PM
Passengers disembark from Alliance Airlines' first flight in
Passengers disembark from Alliance Airlines' first flight in Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOWN, down, the prices for flights in Bundy are coming down and hopefully staying down.

Alliance Airlines has flown in and out of the Rum City for almost a month since replacing Virgin.

And apparently it's the competition brought about by the new airline that has seen rival Qantas drop some of its flight prices.

The NewsMail looked at the price to fly on the 10th day of the month from now until Christmas.

If you want to fly south in the next few days to a week, you will be looking at about three times the price with Qantas compared to Alliance Airlines.

But if you can book your flight ahead, such as for Christmas, the companies are nearly the same.

A flight booked at 11am today for travel tomorrow would cost three times as much with Qantas than Alliance.

To fly with Alliance at 1.05pm would cost $155 compared to a minimum of $457 on Qantas's 2.50pm service.

In May last year, Qantas reduced its flights to $169 when the NewsMail reported on it slugging passengers $485 for one-way tickets.

Future flights were going for $145 - now they are $131.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The airline said the higher price had been a glitch, but even the reduced price is higher than Qantas flights available now.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was glad the airlines were being a competitive.

"Pardon the pun, but Alliance Airlines has really taken off in Bundaberg,” he said.

"Our community has embraced the new airline, clearly proving that a second service operating out of the Bundaberg Airport was very much warranted.

"It just goes to show you that competition is crucial to keeping flights affordable.”

Mr Bennett said when he first raised the prospect Virgin was going to depart Bundaberg he had grave concerns for the region being left with a sole airline operating a monopoly.

"The lack of competition had the potential to make air travel unaffordable for most locals and would have had a significant impact on our local tourism industry and business economy.”.

PRICE CHECK

The cheapest Bundaberg to Brisbane flight costs as at 11am today:

ALLIANCE AIRLINES

August 10 $155

September 10 $125

October 10 $125

November 10 $125

Decemeber 10 $125

QANTAS

August 10 $457

September 10 $131

October 10 $131

November 10 $131

December 10 $131

Bundaberg News Mail
More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

More than 10,000 free pizzas sends Facebook into meltdown

Meltdown.. free pizza sends Dominos Facebook crashing.

Prayers for chaplain hurt helping a mate

David Mann: Yes. We've got an antenna on the roof of the house in Apple Tree Creek. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

"He's never daunted by anything. He'd say 'I can do that'”

MELTDOWN! Offer of free pizzas cooks Facebook page

Is it possible that we love pizza TOO much?

Ratepayers angry over $50 charge - but what is it?

RATES DEBATE: Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council was the only level of government that spent 100% of its collected revenue for the benefit of its residents.

Home owners take to social media in confusion over charge

Local Partners

Two young children robbed of their dad

A YOUNG Queensland man has lost his battle with a common disease leaving behind a heart broken family including two young children.

PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a huge hit once again

WINNING SMILE: All the action from the Cane to Coral.

Runners from 1 to 89 years old take part in new Cane2Coral

Frank film puts the spotlight on death

MEMORIES: Peter Short with son Mitchell in a still from the 2017 documentary Fade to Black.

Peter Short was a charismatic CEO

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

Olly's ready to sweeten your day

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

KARL Stefanovic has unleashed on Princess Diana’s former butler after taking him to task over his comments that Kate Middleton doesn’t have the “X factor.”

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

AS NEW VILLA WITH EXTRA ROOM TO PARK THE CARAVAN

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $285,000

An immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa offering additional room for the caravan or motor home. The Villa offers a double gate beside the home with room to...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

COUNTRY CHARM IN THE CITY

16 Mahoney Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This beautifully presented country cottage styled home is certainly full of charm. Placed on a nice quiet street overlooking spacious wide opened paddocks, it...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $309,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION!!! Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise...

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up