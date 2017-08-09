Bundaberg to Brissy flights are down, down

DOWN, down, the prices for flights in Bundy are coming down and hopefully staying down.

Alliance Airlines has flown in and out of the Rum City for almost a month since replacing Virgin.

And apparently it's the competition brought about by the new airline that has seen rival Qantas drop some of its flight prices.

The NewsMail looked at the price to fly on the 10th day of the month from now until Christmas.

If you want to fly south in the next few days to a week, you will be looking at about three times the price with Qantas compared to Alliance Airlines.

But if you can book your flight ahead, such as for Christmas, the companies are nearly the same.

A flight booked at 11am today for travel tomorrow would cost three times as much with Qantas than Alliance.

To fly with Alliance at 1.05pm would cost $155 compared to a minimum of $457 on Qantas's 2.50pm service.

In May last year, Qantas reduced its flights to $169 when the NewsMail reported on it slugging passengers $485 for one-way tickets.

Future flights were going for $145 - now they are $131.

The airline said the higher price had been a glitch, but even the reduced price is higher than Qantas flights available now.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was glad the airlines were being a competitive.

"Pardon the pun, but Alliance Airlines has really taken off in Bundaberg,” he said.

"Our community has embraced the new airline, clearly proving that a second service operating out of the Bundaberg Airport was very much warranted.

"It just goes to show you that competition is crucial to keeping flights affordable.”

Mr Bennett said when he first raised the prospect Virgin was going to depart Bundaberg he had grave concerns for the region being left with a sole airline operating a monopoly.

"The lack of competition had the potential to make air travel unaffordable for most locals and would have had a significant impact on our local tourism industry and business economy.”.

PRICE CHECK

The cheapest Bundaberg to Brisbane flight costs as at 11am today:

ALLIANCE AIRLINES

August 10 $155

September 10 $125

October 10 $125

November 10 $125

Decemeber 10 $125

QANTAS

August 10 $457

September 10 $131

October 10 $131

November 10 $131

December 10 $131