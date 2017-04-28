Bundaberg the worst for parental drug abuse

The alarming figure was released by the State Government this week and provided a damning insight into the state of methamphetamine and ice abuse in the regions, including Bundaberg.

ONE in three children found to be in need of protections last year had a parent using the drug ice in emerging ice corridors across Bundaberg.

This alarming figure was released by the State Government this week which provided a damning look at the state of methamphetaime and ice abuse in the regions.

The statistics revealed children in homes where parents are using the deadly drug are at a greatly increased risk, and according to Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman 60% of children with a parent using ice were under five years of age.

"The new child safety figures are deeply disturbing and demonstrate the damaging impact of ice on communities right across the state,” she says.

"It's especially concerning to me that so many children whose parents were using ice were so young.”

Ice use in family homes often correlates with a number of other factors, including a criminal history, mental illness and a trend of domestic and family violence.

Consequently, children in these environments are at an elevated risk of neglect and physical, emotional and/or sexual abuse.

"This is why it is so important to continue that message about everyone in the community having a role to play to keep our kids safe,” Ms Fentiman says.

IWC communications manager and co-facilitator of the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum 2016, Janette Young said these figures highlighted the need AOD programs and a rehabilitation centre in the area.

"Around 50% of the IWC AOD Program client base is affected by ice use,” she said.

"The cheapness of the drug is a major driver of this, as well as the strongly addictive nature of crystal methamphetamine.”

Ice is indiscriminate - it can affect anyone, from any walk of life, and can break up families and ruin careers Mrs Young said.

Progress, particularly relating to child protective services can be slow, but there are encouraging signs.

The time of investigations being commenced and finalised is becoming shorter, with common complaints of a slow-moving and obtuse system often being difficult to navigate.

"The data showed the percentage of investigations that required a 24-hour response finalised within 60-days was 74%,” Ms Fentiman says.

"This shows the investment we are making to restore front-line staff and services is starting to have an impact on the workload of our hard-working child safety workers.”