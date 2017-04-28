25°
News

Bundaberg the worst for parental drug abuse

Emma Reid
| 28th Apr 2017 6:52 PM
The alarming figure was released by the State Government this week and provided a damning insight into the state of methamphetamine and ice abuse in the regions, including Bundaberg.
The alarming figure was released by the State Government this week and provided a damning insight into the state of methamphetamine and ice abuse in the regions, including Bundaberg. FotoMaximum

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE in three children found to be in need of protections last year had a parent using the drug ice in emerging ice corridors across Bundaberg.

This alarming figure was released by the State Government this week which provided a damning look at the state of methamphetaime and ice abuse in the regions.

The statistics revealed children in homes where parents are using the deadly drug are at a greatly increased risk, and according to Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman 60% of children with a parent using ice were under five years of age.

"The new child safety figures are deeply disturbing and demonstrate the damaging impact of ice on communities right across the state,” she says.

"It's especially concerning to me that so many children whose parents were using ice were so young.”

Ice use in family homes often correlates with a number of other factors, including a criminal history, mental illness and a trend of domestic and family violence.

Consequently, children in these environments are at an elevated risk of neglect and physical, emotional and/or sexual abuse.

"This is why it is so important to continue that message about everyone in the community having a role to play to keep our kids safe,” Ms Fentiman says.

IWC communications manager and co-facilitator of the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum 2016, Janette Young said these figures highlighted the need AOD programs and a rehabilitation centre in the area.

"Around 50% of the IWC AOD Program client base is affected by ice use,” she said.

"The cheapness of the drug is a major driver of this, as well as the strongly addictive nature of crystal methamphetamine.”

Ice is indiscriminate - it can affect anyone, from any walk of life, and can break up families and ruin careers Mrs Young said.

Progress, particularly relating to child protective services can be slow, but there are encouraging signs.

The time of investigations being commenced and finalised is becoming shorter, with common complaints of a slow-moving and obtuse system often being difficult to navigate.

"The data showed the percentage of investigations that required a 24-hour response finalised within 60-days was 74%,” Ms Fentiman says.

"This shows the investment we are making to restore front-line staff and services is starting to have an impact on the workload of our hard-working child safety workers.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg child safety minister ice iwc janette young shannon fentiman

Firefighter and BRL coach admits to using steroids

Firefighter and BRL coach admits to using steroids

THE "silly” decision to take illegal steroids sourced from the internet while recovering from surgery has landed a firefighter and BRL coach in court.

We've given Keith Pitt $8463 to stay in his own home

Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Hinkler MP claims $273 a night for Canberra home

There's something in the water in Kalkie, Gregory River

Gregory River Treatment Plant.

Issues with water taste lead to upgrades

Bundaberg the worst for parental drug abuse

The alarming figure was released by the State Government this week and provided a damning insight into the state of methamphetamine and ice abuse in the regions, including Bundaberg.

Alarming figures of parents on drugs in Bundaberg

Local Partners

New mural for the Brewhouse

THE search for businesses to star in a culinary mural is on.

Three-year-old boy farewelled in emotional service

TRAGIC LOSS: Three-year-old Phoenix McDonald on his green motorbike.

Remembered by loved ones as a bubbly, beautiful child.

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

IMMACULATE HOME IN ONE STREET FROM THE WATER

3 Margaret Court, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well-maintained home firstly greets you with immaculate street appeal. Walking to the front entry you are welcomed with a sculptured dolphin in the front...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!