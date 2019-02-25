Bundaberg teen making waves on the catwalk

A BUNDABERG teen has placed in the top 10 for a national modelling competition.

Phoebe Pafumi, 14, joined 33 other national Top Model Worldwide finalists in Melbourne during the weekend to compete for the chance to represent Australia at an international TWW event in London next month.

Donning a white trailor-made cocktail dress designed by Lisa Glasgow Designs, Pafumi fronted a panel of seven judges at The George on Collins on Saturday.

The judging panel included Miss World Australia national director and CM Models boss Deborah Miller.

TOP TEN: Although she did not win the competition over the weekend, Phoebe did place in the top 10 as voted by a panel of seven judges. Instagram

Although she didn't win, Pafumi did finish in the top 10.

Since starting late last year, Pafumi said she had discovered a passion for modelling and dreamt of taking her talent international.

"I have known since a very young age that modelling was a natural fit for me, and something I was just born to do,” Pafumi said.

TOP TEN: Phoebe Pafumi wants to study law after she finishes high school. Instagram

"I have undertaken a deportment and finishing course, model training program and television casting workshop in recent years, which was great fun and just helped confirm my passion for modelling.”

Pafumi started building her portfolio with Bundaberg photographer Paul Beutel before turning her focus towards Brisbane where she would model for photo shoots during weekends while studying during the week at St Luke's Anglican School in Bundaberg.

Pafumi was announced teen grand finalist in the 2018 Tamblyn Young Model Discovery competition and said she wants to study law after graduating high school.

