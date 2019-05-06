Menu
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival, Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling being tackled.
Bundaberg teams fail at 47th Battalion rugby league carnival

BRENDAN BOWERS
6th May 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Bundaberg teams were off the pace of other regions yet again in this year's 47th Battalion Carnival held on the Sunshine Coast.

The men's team under the guidance of former Kangaroo Antonio Kaufusi managed one win, a two losses in their three games over the weekend.

The team started slowly in their first match leading 4-0 against South West at half-time.

An improved second half from the Bears had a 20 point to nil secure the victory.

The result showed a false promise of what to expect for the remainder of the weekend for the Bundaberg team.

Their second match on Saturday was a different story losing 26-0 to the Toowoomba Clydesdales.

In their final hit-out to try and impress Central Crows selectors the team lost 36-6 to Rockhampton.

Coach Antonio Kaufusi couldn't fault his team.

"We held the top two teams for the first twenty minutes but fell away late,” he said.

It was a similar story in the female competition with the team losing their opening two matches 30-0 to the Sunshine Coast and 28-0 to the Central Highlands.

The final match for the Bundaberg side had the Bears crossing for their only two tries of the competition when they drew 10-10 with Gladstone.

Tries to Kady Tinker and Sophie O'Toole and a goal from Holly Blucher were the only points scored for the weekend.

BRL president Mike Ireland was proud of both teams effort.

"Both teams tried as hard as they could,” he said.

This year's results follow on from last year where again both teams failed to challenge against the stronger Central Division leagues.

