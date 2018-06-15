Menu
CCTV IMAGE: Police are searching for a man armed with a knife who attempted to rob a taxi driver.
Bundaberg taxi driver confronted by armed man

Carolyn Booth
by
15th Jun 2018 5:10 PM

THE terrifying moment a knife was pulled on a Bundaberg taxi driver last night was captured on CCTV, with police searching for the person responsible.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the attempted armed robbery happened in East Bundaberg about about 11.30pm.

"A male person has called for a cab to Dixon St,” he said.

"The cab has arrived, a male person has confronted the taxi driver with a large knife and demanded a sum of money.

"The taxi driver, fortunately, was able to just drive away from the scene quickly and avoid any further altercation with that offender.”

Det Sgt Self said police were seeking assistance from the public to help find the man.

"Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Bundaberg East area around Dixon St last night about 11.30pm if they could contact Bundaberg CIB or Crime Stoppers with any information.”

