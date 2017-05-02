26°
Bundaberg talent stars in new stage show

Seanna Cronin | 2nd May 2017 12:46 PM
BIG HIT: Tammy Weller stars as Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong.
BIG HIT: Tammy Weller stars as Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong.

TAMMY Weller was having so much fun during her auditions for The Play That Goes Wrong that she never dreamed she would actually land a role.

The Bundaberg-born actress, who graduated from Fraser Coast Anglican College, stars opposite Brooke Satchwell and West End cast member James Marlowe in the slapstick comedy opening at QPAC this week.

"This will be my first time performing at QPAC; it's very exciting,” she said.

"It's a super-physical show even though it's a comedy, so it's been really fun to get to explore the more physical side of theatre and clowning.”

The comedy, created by the UK's Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre company, follows the accident-prone actors of the fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to put on the 1920s murder mystery The Murder at Haversham Manor.

Tammy had never heard of the hit production, described as a mix between Noises Off and Fawlty Towers, before auditioning for the role of stage manager Annie.

"It was the most fun I'd ever had through an audition process,” she said.

"It felt like university; like you were in a class hanging out.

Bundaberg native Tammy Weller stars in the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.
Bundaberg native Tammy Weller stars in the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Supplied by Cinnamon Watson Publicity.

"I think I discounted my chances very early on. I thought 'this is fun but I'll never get to do it'. It was a great experience and then ever since it's been really wonderful and challenging.”

Annie is one of the first characters the audience meets before the play within a play officially begins.

As audience members take their seats, she can be seen running around as pieces of the set begin falling off the walls.

Then when leading lady Sandra (Satchwell) is out of action, Annie must step up to deliver her lines. While at first she's shy and unsure, the spotlight soon has an intoxicating effect on her.

"The biggest thing for Annie is that changing relationship with the audience,” Tammy said.

"They just see bits of her and then all of a sudden she's a bit of a maniac.”

The Play That Goes Wrong is one of Tammy's biggest stage roles to date since graduating from the University of Southern Queensland with a Bachelor of Theatre Arts majoring in Acting.

After writing and starring in her own show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in 2010, she toured Queensland and Victoria with deBase productions and recently had a guest role in Seven's mini-series Molly.

"When you first graduate you just want to work,” she said.

"When I was at university I had no idea I'd end up in a show like this. But I have a very clear memory from last year of sitting down and going 'What would I actually want to happen? I want a national touring theatre show and if the role was very physical that would be great' and then suddenly this came up.”

Tammy is looking forward to some Queensland sunshine, which she has missed since moving to Melbourne in 2013.

"When you grow up in Queensland you're just used to it,” she said.

"Then I moved south and suddenly I'm like 'I need to be outdoors; where is a beach?'

"Being away from it I miss it a lot ... It will be great to be in Brisbane for a little while.”

The Play That Goes Wrong plays QPAC's Concert Hall from May 4 to 14. For more information and tickets to go qpac.com.au.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

AFTER 47 years as a priest, renowned Bundaberg Parish priest Father John Daly has just a few weeks before he retires.

Bundaberg talent stars in new stage show

BIG HIT: Tammy Weller stars as Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong.

Actress shares the stage with ex-soapie star

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

JUDAH Kelly says he was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise what had happened.

