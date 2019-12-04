Bundaberg TAFE students ready for graduation

BUNDABERG’S TAFE campus will hold its graduation ceremony on Thursday.

TAFE Queensland’s East Coast general manager Ana Rodger said the ceremony, which will be held at Brothers Sports Club, was important because it allowed students to celebrate their achievement.

“We’ve seen students graduate and go on to do amazing things with the knowledge and skills they’ve learned during their time at TAFE Queensland, from becoming leaders in their field to starting their own businesses,” Ms Rodger said.

“No matter what career our students choose to pursue, their contribution is invaluable to the region and it fills me with immense pride to see them succeed.”

She said that local students were now transitioning into the workforce with the certification they received.

“There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our students achieve their goals and go on to chase their dreams.”

Enrolments for next year were open. Available courses offered at Bundaberg could be found at tafeqld.edu.au.