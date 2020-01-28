Menu
Humidity has Bundaberg sweating.
Bundaberg swelters through tropical humidity

Crystal Jones
by
28th Jan 2020 2:01 PM
IF YOU'VE been feeling the humidity you're not alone - not even when it comes to the entire state.

Queensland is in the grips of a hot, humid, tropical air mass that's not moving away any time too soon.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said much of the state was being affected by the air mass, which had seen temperatures around 2-3 degrees above average.

The Wide Bay region will see a slow improvement in coming days as a ridge moves further south.

Which humidity in the region has been sitting around the 60-70 per cent mark, tomorrow and Friday are set to be a little drier.

