Bundaberg Sugar employees lauded for 40 years of service

40 YEARS: Systems Administrator, Brett Gamlin was presented with his Pewter mug for 40 years service, by IT Controller, Malcom Byrne. Contributed

ONE decade of employment at a company is a significant milestone, let alone four.

Bundaberg Sugar was pleased to welcome two members into its 40 Year Club last week, congratulating the employees on their long service and commitment.

The company's chief executive officer, Guy Basile, and systems administrator, Brett Gamlin, were recognised on Wednesday.

Mr Basile said he took great pride in working for the family- owned business and said each day was different.

"I really enjoy working here because a huge part of my role is problem-solving and I like finding solutions,” he said.

"It gives me a lot of satisfaction being able to implement my ideas and look towards the future.

"It's a fairly diverse role; we work with sugar cane, sweet potatoes, macadamia nuts... not many other sugar companies do that.”

Club members attended the celebratory tea, where the two employees were presented with engraved pewter mugs.

Mr Basile originally worked as a training manager for a packaging company that Bundaberg Sugar bought.

"When I first started, I was at school and uni and I would work at the factory during my holidays,” he said.

Over the years, he was promoted to positions, including sales, marketing, general manager, CEO and director.

"My role now involves strategy and working towards the future,” he said.

"I problem solve and look at finding improvements and opportunities.”

The 40 Year Club has 23 members and Mr Basile said it was a rare accomplishment in this day and age.

"It's a different era now, which makes it difficult for others,” he said.

"The benefit I've had is that implementing my ideas means there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I was also fortunate enough to work alongside the owner in Brisbane.

"I have a good understanding of how he works and he has a good understanding of how I work, which is very advantageous.”