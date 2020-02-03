Bundaberg Sugar begins plan to export to Middle East

Bundaberg Sugar CEO Guy Basile and Lulu Group regional director TP Abubaker launch the product in a store event in Abu Dhabi.

BUNDABERG Sugar can now be bought in the Middle East through a trade partnership with multinational company Lulu Hypermarket.

It is being sold in 185 Lulu Hypermarket stores across the Middle East, following a formal event in the Abu Dhabi World Trade Centre last month.

The shopping chain already stocks Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ ginger beer, according to its online product list. Four drinks will cost $15.45. The branding of ginger beer is changed to ‘Ginger Bev’.

According to Bundaberg Sugar Group, it is the first time that its product has been sold by a retailer outside of Australia.

A 2kg bag of sugar will cost $4.45 in Abu Dhabi, when converting the local currency to the Australian dollar.

It would cost $3 to buy it from the local Coles supermarket.

Bundaberg Sugar international representative Dean Nelson said the sale of sugar was only the first step in the company’s plan to break into the Middle East market.

“The Bundaberg Sugar Group is investing heavily in expanding their product range and corporate farm footprint with a recent purchase of macadamia nut farms,” he said.

“The idea was to firstly launch with our sugar products and build out our product suite, which now includes macadamias and sweet potatoes, into Middle East and other regions from there.

‘The Middle East has quite a high per capita consumption of sugar and there is a growing identification with Australian products as being the best in the world when it comes to quality, traceability and sustainability.”

Lulu executive director Ashraf Ali said the company was constantly searching for different products for its “multi-ethnic customers”.

It could do this by supplying world class brands and products.

“Bundaberg Sugar is a much anticipated and valued addition to our portfolio of exceptional Australian products,” Mr Ali said.

Bundaberg Sugar Group chief executive Guy Basile said Lulu’s commitment was exciting.

“Lulu taking our product on board and the way they launched it was significant in the sense of how they see their relationships with direct suppliers of particular premium products like ours,” he said.

Mr Basile said there had been a function in the store to recognise the sale of the product. He had expected the event to be low key but found that it attracted much local interest.

“The event launched Bundaberg Sugar while showcasing Lulu Hypermarket’s entire range of Australian products, which was phenomenal,” he said.

“It has reinforced our strategy to build our brand presence in the region and partnering with a company such as Lulu is vital to achieving this.”

Queensland trade and investment commissioner for the Middle East, Donna Massie, said Bundaberg Sugar Group’s export opportunity was unique. “It’s a market where quality products and a clean, green reputation can do particularly well,” she said.