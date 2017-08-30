Bundaberg students sit QCS examination

ABOUT 30,000 Queensland Year 12s will sit the annual Queensland Core Skills (QCS) Test over two days starting yesterday.

Among them will be about 8,000 students from independent schools. Students will complete four tests, including a writing task, a short response paper and two multiple choice exams.

According to the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA), which develops and oversees the QCS Test, the test contributes scaling data for the calculation of Overall Positions (OPs) and Field Positions (FPs), which are used to rank eligible students for tertiary entrance.

The test assesses common generic skills students have developed while studying the senior curriculum.

Independent Schools Queensland Acting Executive Director Helen Coyer wished the Year 12 students well and encouraged them to shake off any nerves and approach the test with confidence.

QCAA states, students who've studied for and want an OP must sit the QCS Test.