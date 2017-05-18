Bundaberg stuck between two weather systems

Wet weather: The radar loop at 10am from Weatherzone shows the rain north of Bundaberg.

IT WILL be wet across the Rum City tomorrow as rain systems move around the north and south of the region.

And as you can see from Weatherzone's radar loop taken at 10am, a decent rain system is sitting north of Bundaberg.

The cloudy skies will open up on and off today but the region will see the most rain tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said it was looking like 10-30mm of rain would fall in Bundaberg.

"But there might be some heavier falls in isolated areas around the Wide Bay which may see more,” he said.

Mr De Morton said Bundaberg was sitting in the middle of the two weather systems and the bulk of the rain from them wouldn't affect the area.

The wet weather should clear in time for a glorious weekend of sport around the region.

"It will be clearing Friday evening or Saturday morning with good conditions on Sunday,” Mr De Morton said.