Bundaberg String Band - 100 years

Bundaberg String Band c.1919

The Bundaberg String Band is celebrating 100 years. The band commenced in Baffle Creek with several gifted musicians performing at church and social events. The instruments used were zithers, mandolins, violins, cellos, guitars & double bass. 100 years on, the band continues to perform at church functions at the Apostolic Church of QLD. An evening concert is planned on Saturday 10th August to celebrate this milestone. More photos are available. I can be contacted on 0437209107. Gavin Lerch