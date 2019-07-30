Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg String Band c.1919
Bundaberg String Band c.1919
Your Story

Bundaberg String Band - 100 years

GavinLerch
by
30th Jul 2019 3:48 PM
The Bundaberg String Band is celebrating 100 years. The band commenced in Baffle Creek with several gifted musicians performing at church and social events. The instruments used were zithers, mandolins, violins, cellos, guitars & double bass. 100 years on, the band continues to perform at church functions at the Apostolic Church of QLD. An evening concert is planned on Saturday 10th August to celebrate this milestone. More photos are available. I can be contacted on 0437209107. Gavin Lerch

Top Stories

    Renters' nightmare as Bundy vacancies tighten dramatically

    premium_icon Renters' nightmare as Bundy vacancies tighten dramatically

    Property QUEENSLAND'S regional rental market has experienced a dramatic tightening, and Bundaberg's market is following suit.

    Mum's kid grab: Court hears 'we're not leaving without him'

    premium_icon Mum's kid grab: Court hears 'we're not leaving without him'

    Crime She drove off with the boy who was living with his grandparents

    Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    premium_icon Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    Crime Attacker says she's too embarrassed to return to Hervey Bay

    Gin Gin, South Kolan on radar: O'Dowd wants nuclear in Flynn

    premium_icon Gin Gin, South Kolan on radar: O'Dowd wants nuclear in Flynn

    Politics O'Dowd: "Yes, put it anywhere you like. My area would accept it."