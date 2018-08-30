Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

FOR SALE: Tina McPherson from Tinaberries is looking for expressions of interest on the farm.

POPULAR Bundaberg strawberry farm Tinaberries is on the market and owner Tina McPherson has let the NewsMail in on her reason for a potential sale.

"We have several farms and two of them are for sale,” Ms McPherson said.

"That doesn't mean I'm selling the farm, that means if someone comes along and they are interested in my business then yes I'd certainly look at it.”

The 44.34ha of land at Woongarra that grows strawberries and passion fruits as well as having home-made ice cream prepared on-site has been advertised at $2.95 million on realestate.com.

"We're just testing the market to see if there is interest,” she said.

"The farm is more than just a strawberry farm, the farm is a strawberry farm and a passionfruit farm. There's two business centres on it and we can run those things at this farm or at another farm we have.”

She urged the decision did not mean she was out of the horticulture scene but that she was simply giving herself the opportunity to spend more time with her family and look towards other ventures for the business.

Ms McPherson is on the board of the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and is the chair of Passionfruit Australia.

This business venture is not going to change her involvement within the local farming industry.

"We're completely committed to horticulture in this region, we're not selling up and moving out of horticulture,” she said.

She said she'd continue to run Tinaberries if she didn't have any interest on the farm and that it would be business as usual even if the farms were sold.

The recent price drop of strawberries in corporate supermarkets has not influenced Ms McPherson's decision to advertise for expressions of interest.

"Whilst what's happening in the strawberry industry does have an effect on us, it doesn't dictate what we do business-wise,” she said.

She said the sale of the farm would open a lot of opportunities for her.

"If somebody came along and offered me the asking price on realestate.com I would have to say "Gosh I could live at the beach, I could travel, I could still farm macadamias and passionfruit and still keep doing what I'm doing',” she said.

