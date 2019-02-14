Bundaberg State High School students reaching for the stars

SETTING THE STANDARD: Bundaberg State High School students are continuing to achieve huge successes in many areas.

NASA World Space Design Challenge winners, superstar performances in China, state football champions and OP1s are just some of Bundaberg State High School's 2018 highlights.

Bundaberg State High once again lived up to its motto "per ardua ad astra", which loosely translates to "through hard work the stars", as they start 2019 reflecting on a long roll call of spectacular achievements from 2018.

Principal Karen McCord said they encouraged all students to take pride in their areas of strengths, which had ensured diverse opportunities for students in all activities.

"Our main focus is to set our students up for success, through learning opportunities, extra-curricular programs and sporting teams," Mrs McCord said.

"We're excited to expand our Ignite program at our Welcome Creek campus this year as students from our local feeder primary schools join Ignite as part of the new Face program.

"Ignite is integral to re-engaging our disengaged students and developing these relationships early on further enhances the learning opportunities for our future local citizens."

Mrs McCord said their unexpected invitation to perform in China was a major highlight for the School's Brilliantes in 2018.

"Our students were true ambassadors for the city of Bundaberg, not just our school and they experienced the true meaning of being on show 24/7," she said.

"Students felt like superstars as the media and locals watched their every move and performances in our sister city, Nanning, as part of the ASEAN expo last September.

"Students were continually learning, and understanding the power of global connections is critical to being a successful participant in today's world economy."

Mrs McCord said it would take an incredible year to top 2018.

"Three of our students travelled to NASA and were the winners of the World Space Design Challenge, our Business students placed nationally in the CQU Business Competition and both our rugby league and our junior futsal teams were state champions.

"Our arts department were also busy launching our Dance and Drama Excellence programs, which continue in 2019 with many of these excellence students involved in Wakakiri, where we were 2018 national finalists.

"Individually, we had many student achievements with two of our Year 12s gaining an OP1, which consequently lead to Indy Burt, one of our OP1 students, named as the winner of the Garnett Buss Bursary as well as the recipient of the Thompson Excellence Scholarship for USC of $32,000 to support his Engineering degree.

Major renovations of the school, which opened its doors in 1912, began this year.

"The $10 million redevelopment is under way with the first building being refurbished, which will be followed by the renovation of our sports centre while we finalise planning for a new building in our junior school," Mrs McCord said.

This year is already mapped out to be another incredible year with student Kyra Verdel announced as the Innovation ambassador for the 2019 National Questacon Invention Convention, as well as Brooklyn Davis and Rochelle Sleep named as members of the 2019 Queensland Resources Council/Women in Mining and Resources Queensland Girls in Resources Mentoring Program.

Mrs McCord also said they were looking forward to developing further relationships with QMEA resources skills academy and their recently announced Capras Partnership, a training development squad which feeds into the Brisbane Broncos Football club.

"These relationships further enhance the learning opportunities for our students, as more students are finishing their schooling while taking part in these incredible opportunities," she said.

"At the end of Year 12, we expect our students walk out the school gates with solid foundations for them to build on as they start life after school."