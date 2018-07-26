Bundaberg star on rise

Three years ago a young dancer Ainsley Clarke successfully auditioned for The Australian Ballet School in Melbourne , Interstate International Training Programme (ITP) .

AINSLEY Clarke is cute as a button in her bright pink tutu, tiara and pointe shoes - but don't let appearances fool you.

The young Bundaberg ballerina is a powerhouse of talent, and readying herself for the role of her young lifetime in the Intermediate company of Ballet Theatre Queensland's production of Sleeping Beauty next year.

At 13, Ainsley is fast becoming the shining star of the Bundaberg performing arts industry. Accepted into the Interstate International Training Programme through The Australian Ballet School. Her mum Caroline Clarke says dancing was always Ainsley's destiny, but she didn't discover her love of classical ballet until she was 10.

"When she was born and we knew she was a girl, it was almost predetermined she was going to be a dancer,” Mrs Clarke said.

"We're extremely proud of Ainsley and everything she has achieved, she is a very humble girl and takes everything in her stride.”

The ballerina is looking forward to seeing The Australian Ballet perform Coppelia on Saturday at the Moncrieff.

Dance teacher Dianne McLellan is extremely happy with the young ballerina's journey and knows "the dedication she has to have to keep the standard required for training in Melbourne”.

Ainsley knows she works hard, dancing 10-15 hours a week in Bundaberg and Brisbane.

"It is intense but when you are passionate about something it's not hard work,” she said.