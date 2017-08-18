Bundaberg spring set to be a scorcher

TEMPS RISING: There's the chance of above median maximum temperatures for September to November.

YOU'LL be feeling hot, hot, hot by the time spring is over.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its first mid-month climate outlooks and the Bundaberg region is set to see the mercury rise and rainfall fluctuate throughout the season.

The three-month forecast provides an outlook from September to November, with Bundaberg forecast to have a 75-80% chance of exceeding the median maximum temperature - 27 degrees - throughout spring.

Last spring Bundy saw a mean maximum temperature of 29.43 degrees and the hottest day of the year. On November 24 the community was sweltering in 37.4 degree heat.

But it's not just the daytime temperatures that are expected to spike, spring nights are likely to be warmer than average over northern and eastern Australia.

"Both of Australia's major climate drivers at this time of year, the El Nino-Southern Oscillation and the Indian Ocean Dipole, remain neutral,” the outlook read.

"More localised influences, such as sea surface temperatures around the Australian coastline, are likely to be affecting this outlook.”

A BOM spokesman said the three-month forecast was based on the collaboration of numerous climate indicators, El Nino factors and past accuracies.

"A drier than normal spring is forecast for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay area,” he said.

"However, a lot of factors could change this forecast on a month-to-month or even day-to-day basis.

"A trough or storm could come through and drop a massive downpour.”

The spokesman said despite being subject to change, the new climate outlook was a useful long-term planning tool.

He said in the event of an upcoming dry season, farmers could use the outlook as a means to take mitigation action to "store more water in their dams”.

Manager of Climate Prediction Felicity Gamble said the new early-look climate information should better support agriculture and other sectors in their decision-making throughout the month.

BOM's rainfall prediction anticipates average rainfall for September with 25mm, but a downpour could also be on the cards.

An outlook will also be released at the end of each month, updating the earlier release and providing the most detailed advice on likely temperatures and rainfall.

For more visit www.bom.gov.au.