Bundaberg spirit leaves good impression

Bundy 4 Breakfast CMCA director Richard Mainey Craig Warhurst

IT JUST wasn't Bundaberg's economy receiving glowing reports at the Bundy 4 Breakfast economic forum yesterday.

The region's welcoming attitude to thousands of visiting grey nomads has also been given the tick of approval.

CMCA director Richard Mainey (pictured) spoke at the breakfast about the success of the recent CMCA motorhome rally in Bundaberg and the group's plans for an RV park at the old showgrounds.

But Mr Mainey spent a lot of that time speaking about the welcome the people of the region, and in particular Childers, gave to visitors during the rally.

He said Facebook commentary about the rally in Bundaberg was glowing and it was good news for business in the region.

He said during the rally more than $1 million was spent in the region and the good impression left on them by the community would ensure many would come back for another look.

