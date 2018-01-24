Bundaberg speedsters caught in school zone

Police are urging motorists to be cautious when driving this festive season.

BUNDY was the only place to record speeding fines in a school zone in the Wide Bay Patrol Group on Monday.

There were no speed related offences detected

in Maryborough and Gympie, but the Rum City had eight, according to Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.

Of the eight, at 8.50am a 56-year-old Bundaberg North man travelled at 52km/h in a 40km/h school zone along Branyan St, costing him $168 and one demerit point.

The second offence occurred at 2.50pm when a 32-year-old Avenell Heights man travelling at 55km/h in a 40km/h school zone was clocked along Sims Road.

He received a $252 fine and three demerit points.

Also at 2.50pm, a 51-year-old Thabeban man travelled at 50km/h in a 40km/h school zone along Goodwood Rd.

His penalty was a $168 fine and one demerit point.