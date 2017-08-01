Bundaberg sizzled through a hot July

IF YOU thought it was hot and dry in July in Bundaberg you weren't wrong.

The record for the average July maximum temperature in Bundaberg was broken as the mercury rose across the Rum City.

The average temperature for July in the region is 22.1 degrees.

The old record, set in 2004, was 23.6 degrees. Last month it was 24.4 degrees, 0.8 of a degree higher than the old record.

The rest of the state had its warmest July on record also with a mean temperature 2.65 degrees above the long-term average of 15.94 degrees.

The state-wide average maximum temperature was also the highest on record and overnight temperatures were the tenth-warmest on record.

A number of places had their warmest July average temperature on record or in several decades.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the outlook for the coming months didn't show any signs of the temperature cooling.

She said from August to October there was a good chance of average minimum and maximums temperatures being exceeded in the region.

Ms Pattie said last month's rainfall for the region was well below the July average, not good news for our farmers.

The region saw only 23% of its average rainfall which gave it a ranking of low in forecaster terms.

Bundaberg would normally see an average of 39.6mm of rain, this year only 9mm fell.

August's average is 33.6mm of rain but there is a less than 50% chance that figure would be reached by the end of the month.