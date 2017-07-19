Bundaberg Sister wins education award

A BUNDABERG Sister of Mercy has received a Diocesan Award for her outstanding contribution to Catholic Education.

Sr Mary Stallard, of the Catholic Parish of Bundaberg, scored the award from the Diocese of Rockhampton as part of Catholic Education Week.

The Diocese stretches from Mackay to Bundaberg and west to Longreach.

Sr Stallard will be recognised at the 6pm Mass at St Joseph's Cathedral, Rockhampton this Saturday, July 22, and will receive her official award at the launch of Catholic Education Week, held this year at St Andrew's Catholic College, Cairns next Wednesday, July 25.

"In the Diocese of Rockhampton our Catholic schools strive to make a difference in the lives of the young people entrusted to our care,” a Catholic Education spokesperson said.