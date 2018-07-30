Bundaberg should be on white whale watch

Byron Bay photographer and artist Sean O'Shea was lucky enough to capture these images of Migaloo the white whale as he passed by the North Coast.

EACH migration season thousands of spectators look to the oceans in the hope they'll catch a glimpse of large splashing mammal.

But there's one humpback whale that gets the cameras snapping more than most - Migaloo.

The famous albino whale has been sighted making his way up the Queensland coast for the first time this season.

Keen spectators sighted the white whale off Moreton Island on Saturday, just days after he was papped making a tail splash near Byron Bay by photographer Sean O'Shea.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours owner Peter Lynch said he would have his fingers crossed throughout the next "three or four days”.

"He is certainly iconic and everybody would love to see him ... but he's a bit of an enigma and it's a wide search area for him to pass through,” Mr Lynch said.