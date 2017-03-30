BUNDABERG SHOPS: open and shut list

The rains from Cyclone Debbie are dumping on Bundaberg

WITH locals being encouraged to stock up on supplies, you'll want to know what shops are open today in the Bundaberg regions.

Major shopping centres Stockland, Hinkler Central and Bargara Central are all open, with major supermarkets in those centres trading as normal, but smaller stores are subject to closures.

"Some shops have elected to close due to team members being in rural areas,” a spokeswoman for Stockland Bundaberg (formerly Sugarland) said.

"We are monitoring the situation throughout the day and will provide updates on our Facebook page.”

"Some (other) stores have shut because they've been advised by head offices,” a Hinkler Central spokeswoman said.

Bargara Woolworths is open until 9pm tonight as usual despite some reports it would close at 12pm, a staff member said.

"It's business as usual here,” she said.

Around the region some businesses including Mollydookers at Apple Tree Creek are closed due to flooding.

Others such as The Journey at Bargara and the Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar in Childers are open.

"We're pretty lucky here, there's no flooding as yet,” Childers IGA owner Bruce Mahoney said.

"I've just had a truck arrive from Bundy with milk and because the trucks can't go out west, I've got all the bread.

"Our concern is the wind because it could knock over some trees.

"We're watching it minute by minute.”

If your business is open or closed please let us know by emailing eliza.goetze@news-mail.com.au or commenting on our Facebook page.

Many of the opening times below are weather/power outages permitting.

Hinkler Central Coles open until 9pm

open until 9pm Hinkler Central Woolworths open until 9pm

open until 9pm Stockland Bundaberg open until 9pm

open until 9pm Coles West Side open until 9pm

open until 9pm Bargara Woolworths open until 9pm

open until 9pm Alliance Pharmacy Bargara open until 6pm

open until 6pm Carlyle Gardens Convenience Store open until 7pm

open until 7pm Cornetts IGA open until 9pm

open until 9pm North Bundaberg IGA open until 7pm

open until 7pm Learmonths Foodworks open until 9pm

open until 9pm Fresh Fields Foodworks open until 7pm

open until 7pm Five Ways Foodworks open until 9.15pm

open until 9.15pm Moore Park IGA open until 7pm

open until 7pm Priceline Pharmacy Bourbong St open until 4pm

open until 4pm Chemist Warehouse Bourbong St open until 9pm

open until 9pm Childers IGA open until 8pm

open until 8pm Childers Woolworths open until 9pm

open until 9pm Cornetts IGA Gin Gin open until 8pm

CLOSED: