Bundaberg set for downpour

THE constant rain is set to continue in Bundaberg, with the region expected to cop a drenching within the next few days.

But it won't be the "possible 500mm" predicted by Higgins Storm Chasing, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A Facebook post by Higgins Storm Chasing has been circulating social media today, stating Bundaberg was on potential alert for a dangerous storm.

"Worse case scenario, a very dangerous thunderstorm with extremely heavy rainfall up to 500mm has the 'potential' to develop between about Bundaberg and Brisbane on Monday," the link read.

"This type of storm could cause severe flash flooding and place many lives at risk."

The post from Higgins Storm Chasing has been circulating on social media.

When asked about the possibility of such heavy downpours, BOM spokesman Mr Bufalino said the Bundaberg region was more than likely expected to experience widespread falls between 40 to 80mm tomorrow and between 50 to 150mm on Tuesday.

"The coastal parts of the region could get even more rain, between 80 to 150mm," he said.

"Right now there is a coastal trough that has combined with an upper level trough which is creating all of this rain."

"Most of the heavier falls and the eye of the activity is situated around the Sunshine Coast."

Mr Bufalino said the trough, which was rapidly changing, placed uncertainty on the exact amount of rainfall the region would experience and for how long.

