SES tape. State Emergency Services. Generic SES photos.
Bundaberg SES units appeal to volunteers to join teams

Rhylea Millar
28th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
STATE of Emergency (SES) units are seeking volunteers to join their teams.

SES groups from across the region are holding a recruitment information night for people in the community who would like to assist their community during a local, statewide or national emergency.

The not-for-profit organisation is also the lead respondent for natural disasters, such as floods and severe storms.

Calls for recruitment comes as Queensland prepares for storm season which generally occurs from November to April.

Volunteers of the Bundaberg SES teams contributed more than 20,000 hours of their time last year.

All training, protective uniforms and equipment is supplied for free.

Anyone aged 16 and older are able to apply.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like to know more about the requirements of the role, you can access further information at the SES headquarters, at 7 Kendalls Rd, on Monday, February 3, from 7pm.

The Bargara SES unit are also holding a separate session at 18 Potters Rd, on Wednesday, January 29, from 6pm.

If you require help during an emergency and for a non-life threatening situation, call 132 500.

Visit https://bit.ly/2sYl1ne.

