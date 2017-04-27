Bundaberg SES crews heading to Townsville

READY TO GO: Jeff Green, Ben Bartlett, Clint Davenport, Martin Cole, Alison Sheppard, Clint Lythal and Amanda Green are ready to compete in the State Disaster Rescue Challenge in Townsville.

THE Bundaberg men and women in orange are about to be put through their paces in a Queensland-wide State Emergency Services competition.

The bi-annual State Disaster Rescue Challenge, held in Townsville, will see SES teams from across the state come together to challenge their skills and build their teamwork over the three-day event.

SES local controller Jeff Green said the Bundaberg team would send six SES members, a reserve member and team manager to the challenge today.

"It's an event that very much hones in on our communication skills and team-building so that we can better prepare for when disasters strike," he said.

Over three days, all teams will battle it out across seven scenarios centred around the SES responding to damaged locations in Townsville following a cyclone and earthquake.

"These situations are some in which we find ourselves faced with in times of a natural disaster," Mr Green said.

"So the crews in this challenge will be able to really concentrate and work on their rescue capabilities and teamwork skills."

Points will be awarded for rescue techniques, teamwork and more, with the winning crew getting bragging rights and the opportunity to compete at the national challenge in Hobart in November.

Teams from Bundaberg, Warwick, Redlands, Townsville, Logan, Rockhampton and Cairns will be participating in the challenge.

The Bundaberg team is made up of volunteers from Bundaberg, Bargara, Innes Park, South Kolan and Moore Park.