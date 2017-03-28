Bundaberg SES busy preparing sandbags

NEW SYSTEM: Bundaberg SES acting local controller Jeff Green said if local need sandbags to log it through the website or app which can be found at www.132500.qld.gov.au.

AS THE skies open up from the effect of Tropical Cyclone Debbie the Bundaberg State Emergency Service is busy preparing sandbags.

SES acting local controller Jeff Green said volunteers had been working hard to fill bags today in preparation for localised flooding.

"People around Bundaberg are preparing and these people know with the rain they need to be prepared,” he said.

Anyone needing sandbags to help keep water from entering their property could ask the SES for assistance.

Mr Green said it was important to log the request through the website or mobile app, to free the volunteers up in case they are needed.

"If people can put the request for assistance in this way it will make it easier on us,” he said.

"And we are asking for people to collect them from our depot to save time and man power also.”

To log the request go to www.132500.qld.gov.au.

Sandbags can be collected between 8.30am - 5pm from the Bundaberg SES unit at Kendalls Rd, Branyan.

Why sandbag?

Sandbags will not stop the water completely but can reduce the amount of water entering your home.

During low level flooding, sandbags placed in the right locations around your home can reduce the impact of flooding.

Sandbagging can be quite helpful where the level of water is not expected to be too high.

Otherwise you need a considerable number of bags, sand and plastic sheeting.

Remember:

Sandbagging your doors doesn't stop water from entering your house via the seep holes.

Sandbagging your front fence line doesn't stop water entering through your neighbours' property, or their neighbour's property.

Place sandbags against entry points to the house otherwise you risk damming and catching rain which may then enter your house.