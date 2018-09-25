Menu
According to BOM Bundaberg can expect a shower or two today and Sunday. Photo not taken in Bundaberg. Noelle Otto
Bundaberg sees rain this morning

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Sep 2018 8:25 AM

BUNDABERG residents have woken up to the sound of rain this morning with predictions saying more could come later in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Bundaberg weather forecast for today says to expect a shower or two with a maximum of 25° throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be partly cloudy with a low chance of rain on either day.

Going into the weekend, Friday and Saturday are predicted to be mostly sunny before a 50 per cent chance of rain on Sunday with a shower or two.

