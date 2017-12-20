Bundaberg second most affordable region for home buyers

PROPERTY JOURNEY: Now is the time to buy a home, accoridng to Bundaberg real estate agents.

IT'S never been a better time to buy a home in Bundaberg, according to real estate agents, with "an amazing choice of properties” available in the new year.

Richardson and Wrench Bargara Beach principal Le-Anne Allan, who is also the REIQ Bundaberg zone chair, said homes and units started from under $200,000.

"Bundaberg has quite a diverse range of property and has all price points for any prospective buyers,” Ms Allan said.

"Our region, whilst having the same attractions as southern coastal areas, provides all the lifestyle wants with less traffic issues, friendly residents, high quality medical services and facilities, great range of fresh local produce and more.”

Bundaberg is the second most affordable region in the latest Queensland Market Monitor report, with the annual median house price sitting below $300,000- at $283,000 in September.

RealWay Property Consultants principal Brent Illingworth said summer had already been busy.

"The best comparison is Bundaberg is ending the year much the same as last- with a fantastic, flying finish,” he said.

"It is a great time of year to look at our little slice of the world.”

Ms Allan echoed his sentiments.

"Our region's future is looking very bright. First home buyers are urged to act now as there are some fantastic values in properties right around the region.”

For those who are looking to sell, Ms Allan said the news was also positive - but research was a must.

"Following on from recent market movements, 2018 looks like it will be a steady year for the property market, although sales results and buyer activities do vary throughout the suburbs,” she said.

"Sellers do need to be mindful on the choice and variety of properties on offer to buyers and look to emerging new property competition for their property within their market segment.”

Tim McCollum from Synergy Property Specialists said movement could be on the way, with 13 per cent growth in the region's economy last year to shape the property sector.

"All of the signs are there that growth is likely to push the median price up over the next one or two years,” he said.

OUR MOST EXPENSIVE SUBURBS

FIVE suburbs listed in the most recent QMM report reached an annual median sale price above that of the local government area.

These included Coral Cove, Bargara, Kalkie and Avoca.

Coral Cove was recorded as the most expensive suburb in Bundaberg with an annual median sale price of $385,000.

Woodgate was next in line at $366,500 and then Bargara at $355,000.

The median sale price in Kalkie was $330,000 and Avoca's was $303,750.

HIGH END: The four-bedroom house at 111 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove, is going for $530,000. Ashley Clark

OUR LEAST EXPENSIVE SUBURBS

BUNDABERG is the second-most affordable house market in the QMM report.

The annual median house price increased 2.9 per cent, to $283,000 in September.

This compares with a median sale price of $280,000 in September 2012.

That represents a five-year cumulative increase of 1.1 per cent.

Some of the cheapest median sales suburbs recently recorded included Walkervale with $210,000, Norville at $217,000 and Millbank at $220,000.