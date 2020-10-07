Bundaberg scores spot on Premiership Cup tour

IN A true display of sportsmanship, the AFL is set to add Bundaberg to the Queensland AFL Premiership Cup tour.

The news comes after Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey wrote a letter of to AFL CEO

Gillon McLachlan about the tour bypassing the region.

In a response to the mayor today, McLachlan said arrangements were being made to include a Bundaberg visit as the cup, escorted by the official Premiership Cup Ambassador for 2020 Simon Black, makes its way from Cairns to the Gabba by October 24 for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

No further details on the event are available yet but Mr Dempsey said he was delighted the AFL had responded quickly and favourably.

"Bundaberg region people love sports and the opportunity to see the Holy Grail of AFL is something that many people will appreciate," he said.

"I'm grateful to Mr McLachlan for agreeing to our request."

In Mr McLachlan's letter he wrote that the AFL was extremely grateful to the people and state of Queensland, "without whom we would not have been able to complete our 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season".

"With restrictions across the country, and particularly so in Victoria where 10 of our clubs are based, the support of Queensland to host our teams has truly saved our season," he said.

"I am thrilled to know that a visit for our Cup is such a strong priority for Bundaberg and your council and your letter was duly forwarded to those in government and our offices who were making arrangements for visits in the coming week.

"Our Cup is something that we do want fans to be able to see close-up, where they wish to do so, and I am glad to report that venue arrangements will be altered so that Bundaberg will now be a stop on its tour."

He said with just five finals to go over the next three weeks, they were building a great finish to this "most amazing of all seasons"

Mr McLachlan said he was sure the Brisbane Lions would be front of mind for many Queenslanders as they try to claim a first flag since 2003.

"Thank you for your strong interest and support to us and hopefully a visit by the Cup is a small measure of thank you from us," he wrote.