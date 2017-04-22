Bundaberg schools to boost digital literacy skills

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt today announced Bundaberg East State School would receive $49,740 through the Digital Literacy School Grants Program.

THE Coral Coast Cluster of 10 primary schools and one high school in the Bundaberg region will benefit from a nation-wide digital literacy program run by the Coalition Government.

"Congratulations to Bundaberg East State School which has been selected from almost 1800 applications for this funding which goes to show the potential of their project,” he said.

"Bundaberg East State School will develop a coordinated model for the teaching of coding across the Coral Coast Cluster including the training of key staff, development of teaching units and the provision of core resources to be shared between the schools.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how this project helps these schools build the digital skills of their students and sparks an interest in broader important fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

Mr Pitt said $4 million had been allocated to the program as part of the Coalition Government's $50.6 million commitment to help Australian teachers and students embrace the digital age.

"It is great to see local schools engaging with cutting edge technology and ensuring our students are well-equipped for the future,” he said.

"I encourage all Hinkler schools who missed out on this round of funding to apply for the next round which opens in the middle of this year.

"We're committed to ensuring that each student, no matter where they live in Australia, has a strong knowledge of STEM.

"I am delighted that schools right here in Bundaberg are being empowered to teach technology in a truly modern way, often applying what they are learning in the classroom to overcome challenges in the community.”

For more information visit: www.education.gov.au/digital-literacy-school-grants-dlsg.