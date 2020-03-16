Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Schools have reacted to the local coronavirus situation.
Bundaberg Schools have reacted to the local coronavirus situation.
News

Bundaberg Schools react to local COVID-19

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOLS around Bundaberg have put measures in place amid the coronavirus situation.

Bargara State School principal Chris Norris took to the school’s Facebook page to announce he would be postponing a number of school activities and put safeguards around others.

“Our school volunteers will cease immediately as these wonderful people are so valuable to us that we do not want to cause any risk to their health,” the post said.

“We will postpone school parade as the close proximity within the hall will increase risk of transmission.”

The school will also postpone three-way reporting meetings and may postpone upcoming cybersafety talks.

“While it may be considered by some that these steps are excessive at this point, I believe they are all relatively simple steps we can do that will serve to protect our students, staff and wider community,” he said.

St Luke’s Anglican School principal Craig Merrit also released advice to parents and carers.

As of today the school will implement a number of social distancing measures to promote safety and health.

The school’s assemblies and worship will be cancelled, Year 9 and 10 Outdoor Education camps will be postponed, lunchtimes will also be managed to limit the numbers of students gathering together.

Yesterday Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced schools and universities around the country would not be closing as cases of Covid-19 continue to be confirmed.

bundaberg health bunhealth covid-19 novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy mum’s fear after brush with coronavirus

        premium_icon Bundy mum’s fear after brush with coronavirus

        Health A mother has expressed her concern after she and her daughter came into contact with the Oral Health Service worker who is now Bundaberg’s first Covid-19 case.

        Pitt and Batt urges Hinkler to follow health advice

        Pitt and Batt urges Hinkler to follow health advice

        Politics EDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has urged residents of the electorate to...

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

        Breaking BREAKING: A decision has been made about coronavirus school closures