Bundaberg Schools react to local COVID-19

SCHOOLS around Bundaberg have put measures in place amid the coronavirus situation.

Bargara State School principal Chris Norris took to the school’s Facebook page to announce he would be postponing a number of school activities and put safeguards around others.

“Our school volunteers will cease immediately as these wonderful people are so valuable to us that we do not want to cause any risk to their health,” the post said.

“We will postpone school parade as the close proximity within the hall will increase risk of transmission.”

The school will also postpone three-way reporting meetings and may postpone upcoming cybersafety talks.

“While it may be considered by some that these steps are excessive at this point, I believe they are all relatively simple steps we can do that will serve to protect our students, staff and wider community,” he said.

St Luke’s Anglican School principal Craig Merrit also released advice to parents and carers.

As of today the school will implement a number of social distancing measures to promote safety and health.

The school’s assemblies and worship will be cancelled, Year 9 and 10 Outdoor Education camps will be postponed, lunchtimes will also be managed to limit the numbers of students gathering together.

Yesterday Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced schools and universities around the country would not be closing as cases of Covid-19 continue to be confirmed.