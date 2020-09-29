Menu
A skylight window (not pictured) was damaged at a Bundaberg school recently, during the term 3 school holidays. Photo: File
News

Bundaberg school targeted in crime during school holidays

Rhylea Millar
29th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
POLICE are investigating an incident where property at a local school was damaged recently.

Sometime between September 18 and 24, a skylight window was damaged at a school in the Bundaberg area, which police have chosen not to publicly name.

With students and staff away on holidays, Queensland schools become a target for crimes ranging from unlawful entry, stealing, graffiti, arson and property damage offences.

Police have urged members of the community to familiarise themselves with the School Watch Program, an initiative created by the Department of Education, Queensland Police Service and State Government Protective Security Service.

Designed to limit criminal activity in schools throughout the state, the program encourages the community to look out for suspicious activity on school grounds.

To report anything suspicious phone School Watch on 13 17 88.

If the crime is in progress, please phone 000.

