Bundaberg RV-friendly facility one step closer

Bundy is set to become more RV-friendly.

Bundy is set to become more RV-friendly. Heidi Flumm

THE Bundaberg region is set to reap a financial reward flowing from the outstanding success of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia's National Rally held in Bundaberg in October last year.

The council recently completed all formalities in relation to granting CMCA a five-year lease over a parcel of land in the old showgrounds precinct on which the organisation will establish its own RV friendly facility.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said CMCA had been the only group to register an Expression of Interest to establish an RV Friendly site when and EOI was advertised early in 2017. The group was advised in May that it had been approved by Council as the preferred operator.

"Council has supplied the site to CMCA at an annual cost of $16,500 (GST included). CMCA will be responsible for costs associated with developing the site.

Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council to establish an RV Park in Bundaberg. Contributed

"This includes development approvals, dump point, water and power access, construction of an onsite shed, signage inclusive of park rules, fencing, security gate and landscaping.

Cr Dempsey said the Material Change of Use of the property as a Self-contained RV Park allowed initially for a maximum of 50 vans on-site.

A total of 30 conditions have been applied to the site as well as 11 advice notes.

"The CMCA National Rally in October last year attracted around 1000 RVs and a couple of thousand people to the Bundaberg region for around two weeks,” he said.

"That taste of the region has whet the appetites of many of those visitors who are now keen to make our region a regular port of call during their travels.

"This facility is good news for CMCA members and represents a great economic outcome for the Bundaberg Region. The site is close to a major shopping centre, cafes and business that supply to RV owners.”

The mayor said CMCA has also been offered an option for an additional five years.