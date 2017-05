NATIONAL ICON: Qantas is calling on Australians to suggest names for the airline's fleet of eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and Bundaberg Rum is getting plenty of support.

BUNDABERG Rum could have its name plastered on a Qantas 787 if it wins a national competition.

Qantas has received more than 8000 responses to the competition with Vegemite, David Boon, Phar Lap and Steve Irwin in the running.

The competition closes on Sunday.

Click here to vote.